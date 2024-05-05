Armed forces earn people's trust by standing beside them in crises: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed multi-storied Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) Bhaban and Senaprangan (Army Central Auditorium) Bhaban in the Dhaka Cantonment. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the armed forces of the country have attained people's trust and confidence by standing beside them during their bad times.

"Our armed forces stand by the people in their tough time and they have been able to gain people's trust today," she said while addressing the "Prime Minister's Darbar" at the Dhaka Cantonment.

Sheikh Hasina joined the Darbar after inaugurating the newly constructed multi-storied Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) Bhaban and Senaprangan (Army Central Auditorium) Bhaban in the Dhaka Cantonment by unveiling their name plaques at a ceremony.

The premier said the people lost their trust and faith in the army after 15 August 1975.

"My effort was to restore people's trust in our army," she said, mentioning that people's faith is absolutely essential for the army to protect the independence and sovereignty of the country.

She suggested that an army that failed to earn people's trust can never win any battle.

The prime minister reiterated "Our army today stands by the people and gained the trust and confidence of the people."

She said her government is implementing the "Forces Goal-2030" based on the Defense Policy formulated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1974 for the armed forces.

"By implementing the Forces Goal, we want our armed forces to be equipped with modern knowledge," she added.

Referring to the Awami League's manifesto pledging to build a digital Bangladesh in the 2008 election, she said, "We're working to develop our armed forces with modern technological knowledge in that way."

The head of the government said the Bangladesh armed forces are widely acclaimed in the world for their outstanding contribution to the United Nations Peacekeeping missions.

Now, her government's goal is to brighten the image of the armed forces further, she added.

The 14-storey AFIP Bhaban is equipped with a modern laboratory where the latest technology like next-generation sequencing, automated microbial identification system, transmission electron microscope and multi-headed microscope were installed to ensure international standard services.

The army central auditorium, Senaprangan, has been constructed for organizing various national and international-level events like important meetings, seminars and social events.

The prime minister also planted a sapling (Chatiyan) on the premises of the Army Central Auditorium.