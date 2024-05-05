Armed forces earn people's trust by standing beside them in crises: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
05 May, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 04:01 pm

Related News

Armed forces earn people's trust by standing beside them in crises: PM

BSS
05 May, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 04:01 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed multi-storied Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) Bhaban and Senaprangan (Army Central Auditorium) Bhaban in the Dhaka Cantonment. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed multi-storied Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) Bhaban and Senaprangan (Army Central Auditorium) Bhaban in the Dhaka Cantonment. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the armed forces of the country have attained people's trust and confidence by standing beside them during their bad times.

"Our armed forces stand by the people in their tough time and they have been able to gain people's trust today," she said while addressing the "Prime Minister's Darbar" at the Dhaka Cantonment.

Sheikh Hasina joined the Darbar after inaugurating the newly constructed multi-storied Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) Bhaban and Senaprangan (Army Central Auditorium) Bhaban in the Dhaka Cantonment by unveiling their name plaques at a ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The premier said the people lost their trust and faith in the army after 15 August 1975.

"My effort was to restore people's trust in our army," she said, mentioning that people's faith is absolutely essential for the army to protect the independence and sovereignty of the country.

She suggested that an army that failed to earn people's trust can never win any battle.

The prime minister reiterated "Our army today stands by the people and gained the trust and confidence of the people."

She said her government is implementing the "Forces Goal-2030" based on the Defense Policy formulated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1974 for the armed forces.

"By implementing the Forces Goal, we want our armed forces to be equipped with modern knowledge," she added.

Referring to the Awami League's manifesto pledging to build a digital Bangladesh in the 2008 election, she said, "We're working to develop our armed forces with modern technological knowledge in that way."

The head of the government said the Bangladesh armed forces are widely acclaimed in the world for their outstanding contribution to the United Nations Peacekeeping missions.

Now, her government's goal is to brighten the image of the armed forces further, she added.

The 14-storey AFIP Bhaban is equipped with a modern laboratory where the latest technology like next-generation sequencing, automated microbial identification system, transmission electron microscope and multi-headed microscope were installed to ensure international standard services.

The army central auditorium, Senaprangan, has been constructed for organizing various national and international-level events like important meetings, seminars and social events.

The prime minister also planted a sapling (Chatiyan) on the premises of the Army Central Auditorium.

Top News

Armed Forces Bangladesh / Armed forces / army / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

3h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

3h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

7h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

11m | Videos
497 cities in Brazil's border states of Uruguay and Argentina

497 cities in Brazil's border states of Uruguay and Argentina

1h | Videos
How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

3h | Videos
Americans are drowning in rumours

Americans are drowning in rumours

4h | Videos