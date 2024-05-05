PM likely to open Bhanga-Khulna-Jashore train line within two months

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to open the Bhanga-Khulna-Jashore-Benapole train line within the next two months, Railways Minister Md Zillur Hakim said on Saturday (4 May).

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken up the plan to reach the rail communication system the people's door," the minister said after inaugurating commuter trains on the Dhaka-Bhanga route and the Bhanga-Rajbari route at Shibchar in Madaripur.

Zillur Hakim also said a railway line will be built from Bhanga to Payra port via Barisal attaching eight districts and the entire line will be elevated as the soil in this area is not good.

"Currently there are two zones in the railways and we are thinking of creating two more zones. One of them will be Bhanga-Faridpur having zonal office in Bhanga. This will increase the railway service in Bhanga," he added.

Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.