PM opens newly constructed AFIP Bhaban, Sena Prangan Bhaban in Dhaka Cantonment

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday opened the newly constructed Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) Bhaban and Sena Prangan (Army Central Auditorium) Bhaban in Dhaka Cantonment.

She unveiled the name plaques of the multi-storey AFIP Bhaban and Sena Prangan Bhaban in Dhaka Cantonment.

The premier entered AFIP Bhaban by cutting ribbon and visited different facilities installed in the new Bhaban. AFIP Commandant Major General Dr Nishat Jubaida highlighted the main features and facilities of the new Bhaban to the PM.

In 2019, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved the project titled 'Extension and Modernization of the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP)' in order to fulfill the growing demand of pathology services. The project is being implemented before the stipulated time of December 2024.

The 14-storey AFIP Bhaban is equipped with the modern laboratory where the latest technology like next generation sequencing, automated microbial identification system, transmission electron microscope and multi-headed microscope were installed to ensure international standard services.

The Health and Family Welfare Minister, Prof Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Chief of Army Staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, were present.

Then the prime minister went to inaugurate Sena Prangan and entered the new Bhaban by cutting a ribbon.

The army central auditorium, Sena Prangan, has been constructed to organise various national and international-level events like important meetings, seminars, and social events.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and high army officers were present.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh

