Two launches have collided on Meghna river due to poor visibility during a nor'wester storm near Gazaria of Chandpur.

The accident took place Friday (22 April) afternoon between Dhaka-bound MV Tipu-12 and MV Mitali-4 which was en route to Chandpur from Dhaka, said Chandpur River Police Superintendent Mohammad Kamruzzaman.

However, no casualties were reported after the mishap, he added.