Woman dies as trawler capsizes in Meghna

A woman was found dead after a trawler sank in the Meghna River near the railway bridge in Kishoreganj's Bhairab on Friday (22 March) evening.

"The identity of the deceased is not known yet. Eight people including Bhairab Highway Police Station Constable Sohel, his wife and two children are missing," said Azizul Haque, station officer of Bhairab Fire Service and Civil Defense Station.

Around 20 people were aboard the trawler when a bulkhead coming from the opposite direction rammed it, causing it to sink, according to the fire service.

"The diving team of the fire service has been notified. An operation will be conducted in the morning to rescue the missing persons," Azizul said.