14 fire incidents reported in last 16 hours across the country: Fire Service

A pick-up van, a truck and a bus were set on fire in Chattogram, Sylhet and Chandpur districts on 6 January. Photo: UNB

A total of 14 fire incidents have been reported in the last 16 hours across the country, the Fire Service & Civil Defence said.

"Between 6:00pm on 5 January to 10:00am on 6 January (16 hours), the Fire Service and Civil Defense received 14 reports of arson caused by disorderly people across the country," the government agency said in a statement on Saturday (6 January).

"6 vehicles and 9 structures (1 Buddhist temple, 8 educational institutions) were burnt and 4 people were killed in these fire incidents," it added.

According to the Fire Service, one incident was reported in Dhaka city.

Meanwhile, 4 incidents were reported Dhaka Division (1 in Narayanganj, 2 in Gazipur, 1 Kaliakair), 2 cases were reported in Sylhet Division, 4 were reported in Chattogram Division, 3 in Mymensingh Division.

A total of 32 firefighting units and 151 personnel worked to douse the flames.

5 January

18:18 - Panchabati Mor, Fatulla, Narayanganj, 1 pickup was set on fire

21:05 - Golapbagh, Gopibagh, Dhaka, Benapole Express train was set on fire

6 January

00:05am - Chunarughat, Habiganj, fire in primary school

01:24am - Fire at East Chandana Primary School, Gazipur

02:44am - Fire at TNT Adarsh High School, Gazipur

02:44am - Sylhet South, 1 truck was set on fire

02:45am - Two covered vans set on fire in Feni

02:50am - Buddhist temple set on fire in Ramu

04:33am - Primary school set on fire in Gafargaon

05:00am - Primary school set on fire in Chattogram

05:50am - Pickup-van set on fire in Sitakund

06:34 am - Primary school set on fire in Mymensingh

08:05am - Primary school set on firein Mouchak, Kaliakore

09:15am- Primary school set on fire in Nandail, Mymensingh

Polling centre burnt in Habiganj

A group of unidentified people set fire to Dhalaipar Government Primary School, a polling centre at Chandona village of Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj district, on wee hours of Saturday.

Md Manikuzzaman, in charge of Chunarughat Fire Station, said miscreants set the school on fire around 12am, which was likely to be used as a polling station in the upazila under Habiganj-4 constituency.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

Three rooms, benches, desks, chairs, tables, doors, and the tin roof were gutted in the fire.

Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge of Chunarughat Police Station, said police are trying to identify the arsonists.

Primarily, it is suspected that the extent of the damage caused by the fire is Tk6 lakh.

Cement-carrying truck set on fire in Sirajganj

A group of unidentified people set fire to a truck carrying cement in the Nalka Overbridge area of Salanga in Sirajganj, situated along the western highway of the Bangabandhu Bridge, reports UNB.



The incident occurred when the truck, en route from Narayanganj to Bogura with cement, experienced engine trouble on the western side of the Nalka Overbridge around 1:30am on Saturday, said Salanga Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anamul Haque.

The driver had stopped the truck to address the engine issues, said the OC.

At that moment, around five to six masked individuals approached the truck and set fire to the vehicle, forcing the driver and helper to flee for their lives. Although the driver and helper quickly attempted to extinguish the flames using sand, the fire engulfed the truck, he said.

Being informed, police went to the sport and took the truck for further investigation. The police are working to apprehend those responsible for the incident, said the OC.