Fire guts 12 shops in Chandpur; 10 hurt

Bangladesh

UNB
01 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 11:12 am

People stand amidst the wreckage of shops in Baghra Bazar of Bagadi Union in Chandpur&#039;s Sadar upazila, which were engulfed in flames during the early hours of Wednesday, 1 May. Photo: UNB
People stand amidst the wreckage of shops in Baghra Bazar of Bagadi Union in Chandpur's Sadar upazila, which were engulfed in flames during the early hours of Wednesday, 1 May. Photo: UNB

At least twelve shops were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a market in Chandpur's Sadar upazila in the early hours today (1 May).

At least 10 people suffered minor injuries while trying to tame the blaze.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

Locals said the fire broke out at a shop in Baghra Bazar of Bagadi Union of the Upazila around 2:45am and it soon engulfed the adjoining shops.

"On information, four firefighting units rushed to the spot, and it took them nearly two hours to bring the flames under control,"  Chandpur Fire Service and Civil Defense Office Deputy Director Syed Morshed Hossain said.

Fire officials suspect an electrical short-circuit at a shop has triggered the fire.

However, the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be ascertained immediately, he said.

