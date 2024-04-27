Son kills mother for 'refusing to marry him off'

Bangladesh

UNB
27 April, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 09:46 am

Related News

Son kills mother for 'refusing to marry him off'

UNB
27 April, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 09:46 am
Son kills mother for &#039;refusing to marry him off&#039;

A woman was killed by her son with a knife in Faridganj upazila of Chandpur district on Friday.

The victim Ranu Begum, 55, was the wife of Atar Khan of Isapur village of Paikpara South Union of the Upazila.

Atar Khan said for the past few days,  his youngest son Rasel was threatening them with consequences if they don't get him married. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Recently, he has beaten me too," Atar said.

"Around 2:49pm, my son Rasel called me over my phone saying someone slaughtered his mother at home. Then, I understood that it was no one but my son who killed my wife," Atar said.

"I went home immediately after cutting the phone and found my wife Ranu Begum's body lying on the bed," he added.

Later,  hearing his screaming, locals came and informed the police.

Faridganj police officer-in-charge (OC) Saidul Islam said they  recovered the body from the spot.

An operation is underway to arrest the victim's son, he said, adding that a case is under process in this regard.

Crime

Chandpur / son / kills / Mother / murder / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

16h | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

23h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

23h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

1d | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

1d | Videos
March sees surge in import LC openings

March sees surge in import LC openings

52m | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

11h | Videos