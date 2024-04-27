Son kills mother for 'refusing to marry him off'

A woman was killed by her son with a knife in Faridganj upazila of Chandpur district on Friday.

The victim Ranu Begum, 55, was the wife of Atar Khan of Isapur village of Paikpara South Union of the Upazila.

Atar Khan said for the past few days, his youngest son Rasel was threatening them with consequences if they don't get him married.

"Recently, he has beaten me too," Atar said.

"Around 2:49pm, my son Rasel called me over my phone saying someone slaughtered his mother at home. Then, I understood that it was no one but my son who killed my wife," Atar said.

"I went home immediately after cutting the phone and found my wife Ranu Begum's body lying on the bed," he added.

Later, hearing his screaming, locals came and informed the police.

Faridganj police officer-in-charge (OC) Saidul Islam said they recovered the body from the spot.

An operation is underway to arrest the victim's son, he said, adding that a case is under process in this regard.