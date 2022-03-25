Online train tickets to resume from 26 March

A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected

Online ticketing for all trains across the country will resume from 8am 26 March.

Also, tickets can be bought using the computer at train stations from 6pm 25 March.

Online sale of tickets was suspended from 21 to 25 March due to a change in the third party handling the online ticketing system.

Tickets are sold through computers in 77 stations for 104 intercity trains. Tickets can be bought 5 days before the journey.

Computer Networking System (CNS) Limited, an ICT service provider, has been managing the software and network used for selling train tickets online and at 77 stations since 2007 and their contract ended on 20 March this year.

So, a new tender was issued and Shohoz.com, owned and operated by Shohoz Limited, won it. A contract was inked in this regard on 15 February, said Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

Shohoz will provide the service for the next five years.

About the benefit of appointing Shohoz, the railway minister said earlier the CNS received Tk2.99 per ticket, but Shohoz.com will take only Tk0.25 per ticket. So, the government will earn more revenue.

However, the public will not get any respite as the Tk20 charge for purchasing tickets online will remain the same.