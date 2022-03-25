Online train tickets to resume from 26 March

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 02:30 pm

Related News

Online train tickets to resume from 26 March

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 02:30 pm
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected

Online ticketing for all trains across the country will resume from 8am 26 March.

Also, tickets can be bought using the computer at train stations from 6pm 25 March.

Online sale of tickets was suspended from 21 to 25 March due to a change in the third party handling the online ticketing system.

Tickets are sold through computers in 77 stations for 104 intercity trains. Tickets can be bought 5 days before the journey.

Railway ticket management goes to Shohoz

Computer Networking System (CNS) Limited, an ICT service provider, has been managing the software and network used for selling train tickets online and at 77 stations since 2007 and their contract ended on 20 March this year.

So, a new tender was issued and Shohoz.com, owned and operated by Shohoz Limited, won it. A contract was inked in this regard on 15 February, said Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

Shohoz will provide the service for the next five years.

About the benefit of appointing Shohoz, the railway minister said earlier the CNS received Tk2.99 per ticket, but Shohoz.com will take only Tk0.25 per ticket. So, the government will earn more revenue.

However, the public will not get any respite as the Tk20 charge for purchasing tickets online will remain the same.

Top News

Train Tickets / online ticket / Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

“You need political commitment, in the first place, for decentralisation of healthcare”

1h | Panorama
The Gurdwara Nanak Shahi in the Dhaka University area is considered to be the oldest gurdwara in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Of Kara, kirpan and kesh: The 500-year-old Sikh community of Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
A small herd of elephants grazes on the hills in Nakugaon in the northern bordering district of Sherpur. Habitats of this exotic animal are slowly disappearing as people continue to occupy their corridors, forcing them to forage crop fields for food. PHOTO: Mumit M

Corridors for coexistence

3h | Features
A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mike Dean to retire at end of season

Mike Dean to retire at end of season

21m | Videos
City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

17h | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

17h | Videos
These fruits are superfoods

These fruits are superfoods

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis