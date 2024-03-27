Day 4 of advance sale: Majority of West zone rail tickets sold out

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 01:06 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On the fourth day of the advance Eid ticket sales, the majority of railway tickets to the western part of Bangladesh were sold out. 

Tickets for 6 April became available today (27 March), with sales starting at 8am. 

According to a statement from Shohoz, the online ticketing partner for railways, "By 10:30am, 13,289 advance tickets out of a total of 14,867 tickets for the western region were sold out." 

The statement also noted that the e-ticket website experienced a significant influx of visitors during the peak hour between 8-8:30am, with traffic reaching 94.10 lakh hits.

Yesterday (26 March) witnessed 95.1 lakh hits during the peak hour, marking the highest traffic recorded this year.

Today, advance rail tickets for the Eastern zone will become available for sale starting at 2pm.

This time, the number of outbound tickets from Dhaka, including both intercity and special trains, totals 33,500.

Previously, tickets for April 3 were sold on 24 March, 4 April on 25 March and 5 April on 26 March.

Advance ticket booking for 7 April will commence tomorrow at 8am, while for 8 and 9 April tickets will be available for purchase on 29 and 30 March, respectively.

Regarding advance tickets for 10-12 April, sales will depend on the sighting of the moon. However, in response to passengers' requests, 25% of tickets will be reserved for real-time sale at the train stations.

