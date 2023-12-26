RAB starts probe over alleged blackmarket of Cox's Bazar Express tickets

A team of RAB-15, led by its Senior Assistant Director ASP Abu Salam Chowdhury, started preliminary investigation work at the Cox's Bazar railway station on Tuesday (26 December).

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has started a investigation into the alleged black market syndicate controlling the availability of railway tickets of Cox's Bazar Express following a suo motu rule issued by a district court.

A team of RAB-15, led by its Senior Assistant Director ASP Abu Salam Chowdhury, started preliminary investigation work at the Cox's Bazar railway station on Tuesday (26 December).

Abu Salam said, "We are investigating on the spot to bring forward those who are involved and present them to the court."

The RAB is also closely monitoring to thwart any acts of vandalism from taking place on railway lines, he added.

Earlier on 17 December, Judge Sreegyan Tanchangya of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-1 filed a suo motu case to launch a probe into the news published in the media recently regarding the alleged black-marketing of tickets of Cox's Bazar Express train running on the Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route.

The court also ordered to submit a report within 15 days.

The Cox's Bazar Express was inaugurated on 11 November and the commercial train service started from 1 December.

Due to the non-availability of tickets at the counter and online, complaints were raised that tickets are being sold at high prices in the black market.

On 13 December, The Business Standard reported that a black market syndicate was allegedly controlling the availability of railway tickets in Cox's Bazar citing complaints of passengers.