RAB starts probe over alleged blackmarket of Cox's Bazar Express tickets

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 05:20 pm

Related News

RAB starts probe over alleged blackmarket of Cox's Bazar Express tickets

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 05:20 pm
A team of RAB-15, led by its Senior Assistant Director ASP Abu Salam Chowdhury, started preliminary investigation work at the Cox&#039;s Bazar railway station on Tuesday (26 December).
A team of RAB-15, led by its Senior Assistant Director ASP Abu Salam Chowdhury, started preliminary investigation work at the Cox's Bazar railway station on Tuesday (26 December).

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has started a investigation into the alleged black market syndicate controlling the availability of railway tickets of Cox's Bazar Express following a suo motu rule issued by a district court. 

A team of RAB-15, led by its Senior Assistant Director ASP Abu Salam Chowdhury, started preliminary investigation work at the Cox's Bazar railway station on Tuesday (26 December).

Abu Salam said, "We are investigating on the spot to bring forward those who are involved and present them to the court."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The RAB is also closely monitoring to thwart any acts of vandalism from taking place on railway lines, he added.

Earlier on 17 December, Judge Sreegyan Tanchangya of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-1 filed a suo motu case to launch a probe into the news published in the media recently regarding the alleged black-marketing of tickets of Cox's Bazar Express train running on the Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route.

The court also ordered to submit a report within 15 days.

The Cox's Bazar Express was inaugurated on 11 November and the commercial train service started from 1 December. 

Due to the non-availability of tickets at the counter and online, complaints were raised that tickets are being sold at high prices in the black market. 

On 13 December, The Business Standard reported that a black market syndicate was allegedly controlling the availability of railway tickets in Cox's Bazar citing complaints of passengers.

Top News

train / Cox's Bazar / Train Tickets / Cox's Bazar express / RAB / investigation / probe / Black market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

2h | Habitat
The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

3h | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

3h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

200 percent high growth in LPG

200 percent high growth in LPG

16m | Videos
Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

2h | Videos
Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

6h | Videos
Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

20h | Videos