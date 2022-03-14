Railway ticket management goes to Shohoz.com

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 06:31 pm

Related News

Railway ticket management goes to Shohoz.com

Due to the change in the third party, the online sale of train tickets will remain suspended from 21 March to 25 March

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 06:31 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Shohoz.com will manage the network used for selling railway tickets online and offline from 26 March as the government contract with the company that currently manages the system will end soon.

Due to the change in the third party that handles the computer network, online sales of train tickets will remain suspended from 21 March to 25 March across the country, said Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan in a press conference at Railway Bhaban in the capital on Monday.

Shohoz.com won the contract to manage the system through a tender process, and the company is expected to provide a better service during the Eid and other holiday seasons, said the minister.

"Shohoz will take five days to set up its internal system and online ticketing will resume on 26 March. During that period, tickets will be sold manually at the counters, and advance tickets can be booked two days before the travel date instead of five days," said the minister.

Besides, all tickets will be open as there will be no quota or reserved seats for those five days.

Computer Networking System (CNS) Limited, an ICT service provider, has been managing the software and network used for selling train tickets online and at 77 stations since 2007 and their contract will end on 20 March this year.

So, a new tender was issued and Shohoz.com, owned and operated by Shohoz Limited, won it. A contract was inked in this regard on 15 February, said the railways minister.

Shohoz will provide the service for the next five years.

About the benefit of appointing Shohoz, the railway minister said earlier the CNS received Tk2.99 per ticket, but Shohoz.com will take only Tk0.25 per ticket. So, the government will earn more revenue.

However, the public will not get any respite as the Tk20 charge for purchasing tickets online will remain the same.

According to the contract, Shohoz will continue to work through the existing server, owned by the Bangladesh Railway, for the next 18 months. The ticketing system will be changed and a new server will be built if it seems necessary after that period.

 

 

Railway / Shohoz / online ticket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

7h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

8h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

22h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

22h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

22h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion