Railways website logs 64 lakh hits in first 30 minutes during second day of advance ticket sales

The e-ticketing website of Bangladesh Railways received 64.08 lakh hits in the first half hour of the second day of its ticket sale as it released advanced tickets for 4 April.

After tickets for 4 April were released today (25 March), 12,553 tickets were sold in the first hour till 9am.

Even after this amount of traffic, no complaints were reported about the website till 10am, said officials of Shohoz, the company contracted to maintain the network used for selling railway tickets online.

30,737 train tickets were allocated for online sale today, with 14,715 for the country's eastern zone and 16,022 for the western zone.

Besides, the number of standing tickets sold for the general class on inter-city trains will be proportional to 25% of total seats.

To facilitate the purchase of tickets for passengers, tickets for all inter-city trains running in the western region are being issued from 8am onwards, and tickets for inter-city trains running in the eastern region are being issued from 2pm onwards.

The advance sale of train tickets will continue till 30 March. All tickets will be available online. Only standing tickets will be sold from the counter.