Advanced train ticket for Eid will be available from 24 March: Railway

The Bangladesh Railway will begin selling advance train tickets from 24 March 24 marking the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Tickets for 3 April will go on sale on 24 March and tickets for 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 April will be sold on 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 March, respectively, Sardar Shahadat Ali, acting director general of the Railway, disclosed at a press conference at Rail Bhaban in the capital today.

All tickets will be available online, he added.

Shahadat Ali also said tickets for western region-bound trains will go on sale from 8:00am while sale of tickets for East-bound trains will begin from 2:00pm.

The sale of return train tickets for 13 April will begin from 3 April.