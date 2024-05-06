Info ministry takes 10 decisions to stop illegal airing of TV channels

Bangladesh

BSS
06 May, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 08:32 pm

Related News

Info ministry takes 10 decisions to stop illegal airing of TV channels

Only service providers permitted under the Cable Television Network Management Act, 2006 can transmit domestic and foreign channels approved by the government to the subscribers.

BSS
06 May, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 08:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has taken 10 decisions to stop the illegal broadcasting of domestic and foreign TV channels and operation of unlicensed commercial activities on the broadcast media.

The ministry took the decisions at a meeting with the Posts, Telecommunications and ICT Ministry at the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's conference room on 2 April, said an official release on Monday (6 May).

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat chaired the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The decisions are: only service providers permitted under the Cable Television Network Management Act, 2006 can transmit domestic and foreign channels approved by the government to the subscribers.

Foreign channels or any unauthorised channel cannot be downlinked, broadcast, transmitted or distributed without clean feed.

Set-top boxes cannot be imported and marketed illegally.

It is completely illegal to carry out campaigns inspiring the use of apps for streaming TV channels or selling such apps by installing in set-top-boxes. The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) should take legal action against this illegal act.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and ICT will take necessary steps in accordance with the existing laws and regulations against any illegal activity for Bangladesh's security and increasing government revenue collection, preventing money laundering and preserving the country's art, literature, culture and values.

According to the Section 3(1) of the Cable Television Network Management Act, 2006, no distributor or service provider shall downlink, market, transmit or broadcast any channel in Bangladesh other than the channels approved by the government on the basis of designated application form. Furthermore, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued instructions regarding clean feed broadcasting of foreign TV channels programmes, so no person or organisation could broadcast or transmit foreign TV channel programmes without clean feed.

According to the Section 3(2) of the Cable Television Network Management Act, 2006, no distributor or service provider can market, transmit or broadcast any channel in Bangladesh through their own programmes like video, VCD, DVD or any other means except the government approved channels. No person or institution shall broadcast or transmit the feed of a domestic or foreign TV channel or any channel of its own violating the law.

As per the Section 4(1) of the Cable Television Network Management Act, 2006, no person shall operate activities as a distributor or service provider without holding license. Therefore, no person or organisation except license holding distributors or service providers can operate or broadcast TV channels or programmes.

Authorised distributors should inform their foreign TV channel broadcasters about the decisions in written form.

Legal action will be taken against persons or organisations involved in unlawful, illegal or unauthorised broadcasting.

Top News

TV channels / Bangladesh / Illegal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

10h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

3h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

3h | Videos
What will Modi do after spreading religious hatred?

What will Modi do after spreading religious hatred?

1h | Videos
The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

6h | Videos