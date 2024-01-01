Bangladesh sees massive development in last 15 years: Sujan

Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan has said Bangladesh witnessed tremendous development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the last 15 years.

"Bangladesh sees massive development in the last 15 years," he said while exchanging views with Debiganj Bazar businessmen at the Debiganj NCT market building on Sunday night.

Sujan said the next election to be held on 7 January is very important to keep continuing the ongoing development of the country.



He said after taking charge as railways minister, he tried to commit to overall development including uplifting rail communication for the people of his constituency Panchagarh-2, (Debiganj-Boda).

The people from Debiganj-Boda have elected him as a lawmaker three times, he said, adding: "I am grateful to the people. I hope you (people) will further elect me as MP with a huge margin of Vote in the next polls".

The minister also urged all to cast a vote for Sheikh Hasina in the national polls.

With Debiganj Municipality Mayor Abu Bakar Siddik in the chair, Upazila Awami League President and General Secretary Gias Uddin Chowdhury and Hasnat Zaman Chowdhury respectively, Sadar UP Chairman Asraful Alam Emu, Banik Samitee General Secretary Akter Hossein Newton, Fishing Samitee President Hajrat and businessmen Jaynal Hajari, Akbar Ali, among others spoke.