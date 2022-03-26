Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Railway (BR) has resumed selling train tickets online after a break of five days.

Tickets for 21 to 25 March were sold manually to facilitate the handover of responsibilities to a new service provider.

Passengers from now on will have to follow a new procedure and create fresh accounts to book and purchase train tickets online.

Ministry of Railways on Thursday issued a notification on the resumption of the online ticketing system through "Shohoz" from 26 March.

As per the notification, tickets will not be available on mobile apps, for now, passengers will be able to buy online tickets by visiting eticket.railway.gov.bd.

Here follows a step-by-step guide on how to create an account on the new BR online ticketing platform and make bookings –

Account creation:

Step 1: First visit this link www.eticket.railway.gov.bd

Step 2: Click on "registration" or "create a new account"

Step 3: Provide the website with your personal information – user name, DoB, NID or birth certificate number, address, contact number with an email address

Step 4: Check if all the information are correct and then click on "submit"

Step 5: A verification code will be sent to the designated mobile number after a while

Step 6: Enter the security code on the e-ticket website and click on registration.

Then you will receive an email from BR with a link to complete your registration

Ticket purchase:

Visit www.eticket.railway.gov.bd

Log in to your account using your email address, password and security code

After successfully logging in, click on "purchase"

Then select the date of your journey, the starting station, the destination station, class of the train, and the number of seats

Then the website will display the name of the train and the number of seats available

You can manually choose your seats or make the selection process automatic

Click on the "purchase ticket" if your preferred seats are available

In order to confirm the reservation, payment of the selected fare must be made in full.

Payments can be confirmed via credit, debit or cash cards as well as different MFS platforms.

After which, BR will send an online copy of the ticket to the passenger's email address.

The passenger has to collect the original copy of the ticket from the departure station after showing the online copy to the designated railway desk with a valid photo ID.

Some 90,000 train tickets are issued daily while about 27 lakh monthly through computers. About 50% of these tickets are being issued online or through mobile apps.