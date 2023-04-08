Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

Highlights

The 23-story building is under construction on Dampara Wasa Road in Ctg

The building is being constructed on one-acre of land

There will be an infinity swimming pool at the heart of the building

It will have eight-storey 5-star hotel, cineplex, food courts, kid's zones and shopping centres

The project is supposed to be completed by December 2024

Meridian Group, one of the country's leading industrial conglomerates, is constructing the first mixed-use building, a modern concept in the housing sector, in port city Chattogram.

This innovative building design incorporates all necessary civic amenities in a multi-storey structure, setting a new standard for urban living.

The 23-story mixed-use building, to be known as Meridian Kohinoor City, is currently under construction on a one-acre area of land on Dampara Wasa Road in the city.

People concerned said the project is based on a completely international concept, and upon completion, it will be a remarkable addition to the city's skyline.

An exquisite infinity swimming pool is currently being constructed in the heart of the building, offering a unique experience to people. With its transparent glass boundary, the pool gives guests the sensation of floating in the void.

This building also features an eight-storey five-star hotel of an international standard as well as a range of entertainment facilities including cineplexes, food courts, kid's zones and shopping malls. From accommodation and dining to shopping and entertainment, this building offers everything under one roof, they said.

The project is supposed to be completed by December 2024, according to Meridian Group officials.

"We are building Meridian Kohinoor City with an emphasis on people's entertainment, in line with an international architectural style," Akib Kamal, director of business development at Meridian Kohinoor City, told The Business Standard.

"Approximately 52% of the total building space will be designated as common areas, while the remaining 48% will be reserved for commercial purposes," he added.

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said initiatives like Meridian Kohinoor City will play a vital role in expanding the trade and commerce of the port city.

"The government and the business community have been working tirelessly to establish Chattogram as the commercial hub of South Asia, attracting foreign investments and professionals with its excellent port and industrial facilities," he said.

"To maintain international standards, it is essential to ensure high-quality services for investors and foreign professionals. In this regard, I believe that Meridian Kohinoor City will significantly contribute to this sector," Mahbubul Alam stated.