Ctg transport strike suspended

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 07:36 pm

The decision comes following a meeting of transport owners association with the district administration and law enforcement agencies

The strike caused considerable difficulties for commuters across the city on Sunday (28 April). Photo: UNB
The strike caused considerable difficulties for commuters across the city on Sunday (28 April). Photo: UNB

After a day of suffering for commuters, the  Brihattor Chattogram Ganaparibahan Malik Sramik Oikkyo Parishad announced the suspension of their strike, initially called for 48 hours.

Following a meeting with the district administration and law and order enforcement agencies this afternoon, Manjurul Alam Chowdhury, convenor of the organisation said, "We are suspending our ongoing strike at the request of the Chittagong District Commissioner." 

He, however, said, if their vehicles were attacked, they would be forced to enforce their strike.

If our vehicles are attacked in any way we will be forced to go on our ongoing strike.

From early in the morning, commuters, including office workers, students, and senior citizens, were seen waiting for long periods at several points in the port city due to the scarcity of mass transportation. 

The streets showed a markedly decreased traffic flow, with most vehicles off the roads responding to the strike call.

The strike was called following an incident where students of the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) reportedly set buses on fire in protest after two of their peers were killed in a road accident.

The students, Shanto Saha and Tawfiq Hasan, both from the Civil Engineering department, died when a bus hit their motorbike on the Chattogram-Kaptai road on 22 Apri.

In retaliation, some CUET students vandalised three buses and set another on fire. 

The protests escalated over the following days, leading to the university's closure and the postponement of academic activities.

