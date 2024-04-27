Man detained with 90,000 Dirham at Ctg airport

Bangladesh

UNB
27 April, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 11:02 am

Related News

Man detained with 90,000 Dirham at Ctg airport

UNB
27 April, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 11:02 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Security and customs officials have detained a man carrying undeclared currency of approximately 90,000 Dirham (Tk 27 lakh) at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram this Friday.

The man, identified as Kaisar Hamid from Boalkhali upazila, was apprehended while attempting to board an Air Arabia flight bound for Sharjah.

According to Taslim Ahmed, Director of Chattogram Airport, a tip-off led a joint team from the National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Customs Intelligence to intercept Hamid at the airport. Upon inspection, they discovered the Dirham concealed on his person.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The confiscated currency has since been deposited at the customs house of the airport.

Authorities have filed a case against Hamid at Patenga Police Station under the Money Laundering Act, highlighting the ongoing efforts to clamp down on financial crimes at national borders.

foreign currencies / seized money / Shah Amanat Airport / Bangladesh / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

18h | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

1d | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

1d | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Eco-friendly fuel from stool!

Eco-friendly fuel from stool!

27m | Videos
When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

1d | Videos
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's dream city of Neom is stuck in financial crisis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's dream city of Neom is stuck in financial crisis

1h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

1d | Videos