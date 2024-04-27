Man detained with 90,000 Dirham at Ctg airport

Security and customs officials have detained a man carrying undeclared currency of approximately 90,000 Dirham (Tk 27 lakh) at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram this Friday.

The man, identified as Kaisar Hamid from Boalkhali upazila, was apprehended while attempting to board an Air Arabia flight bound for Sharjah.

According to Taslim Ahmed, Director of Chattogram Airport, a tip-off led a joint team from the National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Customs Intelligence to intercept Hamid at the airport. Upon inspection, they discovered the Dirham concealed on his person.

The confiscated currency has since been deposited at the customs house of the airport.

Authorities have filed a case against Hamid at Patenga Police Station under the Money Laundering Act, highlighting the ongoing efforts to clamp down on financial crimes at national borders.