Teen gang leader killed in Chattogram over ‘establishing dominance’

In a violent assertion of territorial dominance, a leader of a teenage gang was murdered in an attack allegedly by rival gang members yesterday afternoon in Patiya upazila of Chattogram, according to police reports.

The victim, identified as Raju Hossain Russell, 27, was the son of Jafar Ahmed from Sushkradandi village under ward No. 2 of Patiya municipality. The incident took place near Palli Mongol Temple around 5 pm.

Raju's sister, Ajma Akhtar Liza, accused a rival gang leader, Juwel Chowdhury alias Julu, and his accomplices, Sakib and Arman, of her brother's murder. "In the area, focusing on dominance, teen gang leader Juwel Chowdhury alias Julu, Sakib, Arman, along with several others, have murdered my brother. I demand justice for this murder," she stated.

Jasim Uddin, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patiya Police Station, noted that Julu is wanted for multiple criminal activities including theft, robbery, extortion, and drug-related offenses. Raju himself had a troubled past with law enforcement; after attempting an escape during a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrest, he was shot and subsequently nicknamed "Guli Raju" by locals.

Residents report that Julu and his gang have instilled fear in the community through theft, extortion, and violence, causing locals to hesitate in speaking out against them.

Local municipality councillor Engineer Rupak Sen expressed his concerns, noting that he has repeatedly alerted the local administration about the rise of teenage gangs in the area.

In response to the murder, Additional Superintendent of Police (Patiya Circle) Ariful Islam assured that law enforcement had visited the scene and collected evidence.