Record 196 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs

So far, the DNCC mobile court has realised Tk22.83 lakhs as fines.Picture: Collected

The number of dengue patients keeps rising in the hospitals as 196 more patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

The Aedes-mosquito borne disease turned deadly in the capital as 194 of the patients were reported in Dhaka.

Children are falling victim to the disease most, said physicians, warning that the situation may go out of control if the spikes continue.

Currently, 777 dengue patients are taking treatment at different hospitals across the country, 747 of whom are admitted in hospitals in the capital.

This year some 2,658 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country, of whom 1,877 were released after recovery.

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) is to confirm any death from Dengue although information of four deaths with dengue symptoms have been received this year..