Construction work will be halted if Aedes larvae found on site: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh speaks to reporters after inspecting the renovation work of Kazi Bashir Auditorium at Shaheed Matiur Park in Gulisthan on Wednesday (24 April). Photo: Courtesy

If Aedes mosquito larvae are found in any under construction building, the construction activities will be halted if deemed necessary, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (24 April).

"Buildings under construction often serve as significant breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes. If Aedes mosquito larvae are discovered, not only will fines be imposed, but construction work will also be halted in that case," he said after inspecting the renovation work of Kazi Bashir Auditorium at Shaheed Matiur Park in Gulisthan.

The mayor said developers involved in constructing buildings, particularly Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) must fulfil their responsibility in combating dengue.

"We will take stricter measures against those neglecting this responsibility," he added.

He also mentioned that drives will be conducted from next month to control dengue.

"As the rainy season is going to start in June, we are currently focusing on completing specific preparations well in advance [to combat dengue]," Taposh said.

Medical experts warned that this year's dengue situation may turn more dangerous than last year as deaths and hospitalisation from dengue fever from January to March have already surpassed numbers in the same period last year.

Two Dhaka city corporations plan to intensify mosquito control efforts after Eid, including larvicide application and public awareness campaigns.

They planned to directly import Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) for better mosquito control.

Meanwhile, the government has unveiled a comprehensive seven-year National Dengue Prevention and Control Strategy (2024-2030) in a bid to eradicate dengue fever.