Construction work will be halted if Aedes larvae found on site: Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 06:54 pm

Related News

Construction work will be halted if Aedes larvae found on site: Mayor Taposh

He also mentioned that drives will be conducted from next month to control dengue

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 06:54 pm
Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh speaks to reporters after inspecting the renovation work of Kazi Bashir Auditorium at Shaheed Matiur Park in Gulisthan on Wednesday (24 April). Photo: Courtesy
Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh speaks to reporters after inspecting the renovation work of Kazi Bashir Auditorium at Shaheed Matiur Park in Gulisthan on Wednesday (24 April). Photo: Courtesy

If Aedes mosquito larvae are found in any under construction building, the construction activities will be halted if deemed necessary, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (24 April).

"Buildings under construction often serve as significant breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes. If Aedes mosquito larvae are discovered, not only will fines be imposed, but construction work will also be halted in that case," he said after inspecting the renovation work of Kazi Bashir Auditorium at Shaheed Matiur Park in Gulisthan.

The mayor said developers involved in constructing buildings, particularly Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) must fulfil their responsibility in combating dengue. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We will take stricter measures against those neglecting this responsibility," he added.

He also mentioned that drives will be conducted from next month to control dengue.

"As the rainy season is going to start in June, we are currently focusing on completing specific preparations well in advance [to combat dengue]," Taposh said.

Medical experts warned that this year's dengue situation may turn more dangerous than last year as deaths and hospitalisation from dengue fever from January to March have already surpassed numbers in the same period last year.

Two Dhaka city corporations plan to intensify mosquito control efforts after Eid, including larvicide application and public awareness campaigns.

They planned to directly import Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) for better mosquito control.

Meanwhile, the government has unveiled a comprehensive seven-year National Dengue Prevention and Control Strategy (2024-2030) in a bid to eradicate dengue fever.

Health / Top News

Dhaka South City corporation Mayor Fazle Nur Taposh / Dengue / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

7h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

10h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

1h | Videos
Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

2h | Videos
Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

34m | Videos
Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

4h | Videos