Health minister stresses keeping houses clean, coordinated work to prevent dengue

Bangladesh

UNB
15 April, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 04:17 pm

The health minister talking to reporters after exchanging Eid greetings at his office on Monday (15 April). Photo: UNB
The health minister talking to reporters after exchanging Eid greetings at his office on Monday (15 April). Photo: UNB

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen on Monday urged all to keep their houses clean and directed the authorities concerned to work in a coordinated way to prevent dengue.

"We have directed the hospital authorities to take measures as the physicians are well aware of dengue treatment. This year there will be no saline crisis as we have had a meeting regarding the issue," he said while talking to reporters after exchanging Eid greetings at his office on Monday (15 April).

Regarding hospital operations in the country during the Eid holidays, the minister said, "I tried my level best during Eid. Even before becoming a minister, there was no Eid and Durga Puja that I have not been to the hospital. First I used to go to the hospital and then to the festival."

"Earlier, I used to visit one hospital but this year, I visited  different hospitals to inspire the on-duty doctors and nurses so that they serve their best," he said.

This year, food was provided to the on-duty doctors, nurses and staff through an administrative order  as most of the shops and restaurants remain closed during Eid holidays, said the minister.

 

