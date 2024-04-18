One more dengue patient dies, 23 hospitalised in 24hrs

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons lungi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday (18 April) morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 24 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 23 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever during the period. Of them, six were hospitalised in Dhaka, while the rest were outside the capital.

A total of 96 patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

A total of 1,939 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January this year.

Among the total cases, 1,819 patients have already been released, said the DGHS.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 dengue cases.