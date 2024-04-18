One more dengue patient dies, 23 hospitalised in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 08:10 pm

Related News

One more dengue patient dies, 23 hospitalised in 24hrs

A total of 96 patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 08:10 pm
A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons lungi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons lungi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday (18 April) morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 24 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 23 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever during the period. Of them, six were hospitalised in Dhaka, while the rest were outside the capital.

A total of 96 patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 1,939 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January this year.

Among the total cases, 1,819 patients have already been released, said the DGHS.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 dengue cases.

Top News

Dengue / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

9h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

12h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

1d | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1h | Videos
Will the UK's anti-tobacco laws work?

Will the UK's anti-tobacco laws work?

2h | Videos
The United States has threatened to impose strict sanctions on Iran

The United States has threatened to impose strict sanctions on Iran

1h | Videos
Chelsea lead spending on agents fees

Chelsea lead spending on agents fees

3h | Videos