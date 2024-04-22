Jail, fines if aedes larvae found in homes, offices from 27 Apr: Dhaka North Mayor Atiq

The Dhaka North City Corporation will take legal actions, including imprisonment and imposing fines, if aedes larvae are found in homes or offices from 27 April, Mayor Atiqul Islam said today (22 April).

"My message is clear: If we find larvae, you will be sued, jailed, fined and the amount of the fine will be much higher [than before]. We have already informed the Ministry of Local Government to give us more magistrates," he said while inaugurating a month-long campaign on dengue prevention at Rupnagar of Mirpur today.

Speaking at the occasion, Mayor Atiq said, "If larvae are found in a government office, the person in charge of that office will be prosecuted and fined. Even if larvae are found in any office of my city corporation, action will be taken against the officials of that office."

He stated that the Dhaka North authorities have launched the month-long campaign in line with the recommendations of a technical committee of experts.

"Our entomologists have told us to get into the field now. So we have taken this measure."

The mayor said if the people become aware, then there would be no need for jail, fines and lawsuits.

"Dispose of the accumulated water once every three days. Clean places where Aedes mosquitoes can breed. Dengue does not occur unless one is bitten by the Aedes mosquito. Be aware and be safe yourself; keep others safe too," said Atiq.

He said Aedes mosquitoes do not breed in the dirty water of canals and drains.

"Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant clear water. The city corporation is buying the abandoned materials in which water can accumulate and allow Aedes larvae to grow."

He called on city corporation residents not to throw away shells of coconut, polythene, packets of chips, cups of ice cream or cups of curd.

"Deposit these with the councillors of Dhaka North and get cash in return. Don't leave old tyres, commodes or paint cans on the roof or balcony. Deposit those with our councillors and get money.'