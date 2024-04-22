Jail, fines if aedes larvae found in homes, offices from 27 Apr: Dhaka North Mayor Atiq

Environment

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:25 pm

Related News

Jail, fines if aedes larvae found in homes, offices from 27 Apr: Dhaka North Mayor Atiq

He stated that the Dhaka North authorities have launched the month-long campaign in line with the recommendations of a technical committee of experts.

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:25 pm
Photo: iStock/Getty Images
Photo: iStock/Getty Images

The Dhaka North City Corporation will take legal actions, including imprisonment and imposing fines, if aedes larvae are found in homes or offices from 27 April, Mayor Atiqul Islam said today (22 April).

"My message is clear: If we find larvae, you will be sued, jailed, fined and the amount of the fine will be much higher [than before]. We have already informed the Ministry of Local Government to give us more magistrates," he said while inaugurating a month-long campaign on dengue prevention at Rupnagar of Mirpur today.

Speaking at the occasion, Mayor Atiq said, "If larvae are found in a government office, the person in charge of that office will be prosecuted and fined. Even if larvae are found in any office of my city corporation, action will be taken against the officials of that office."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He stated that the Dhaka North authorities have launched the month-long campaign in line with the recommendations of a technical committee of experts.

"Our entomologists have told us to get into the field now. So we have taken this measure." 

The mayor said if the people become aware, then there would be no need for jail, fines and lawsuits.

"Dispose of the accumulated water once every three days. Clean places where Aedes mosquitoes can breed. Dengue does not occur unless one is bitten by the Aedes mosquito. Be aware and be safe yourself; keep others safe too," said Atiq.

He said Aedes mosquitoes do not breed in the dirty water of canals and drains.

"Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant clear water. The city corporation is buying the abandoned materials in which water can accumulate and allow Aedes larvae to grow."

He called on city corporation residents not to throw away shells of coconut, polythene, packets of chips, cups of ice cream or cups of curd.

"Deposit these with the councillors of Dhaka North and get cash in return. Don't leave old tyres, commodes or paint cans on the roof or balcony. Deposit those with our councillors and get money.'

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka North / Bangladesh / Aedes / Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

7h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

35m | Videos
The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

2h | Videos
Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

3h | Videos
Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

3h | Videos