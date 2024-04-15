Export-import resumes at Bhomra land port after Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 05:38 pm

File photo of Bhomra land port in Satkhira. Photo: Collected
File photo of Bhomra land port in Satkhira. Photo: Collected

Exports-imports resumed at Bhomra Land port today after a five-day shutdown due to Eid holidays from 10 to 14 April.

"The land port started operations today after a five-day shutdown. We hope that nearly 300 imported goods laden trucks will enter the port during the first day of resuming operations," said Sheikh Ejaz Ahmed Swapan, president (acting) of the port's C&F Agents Association.

Different types of goods imported from India, including fruits and stone, were found to be waiting in the queue at the land port in Satkhira today while some new trucks also entered the country.

The customs office at Bhomra port said import and export activities have become normal after the Eid vacation although the number of trucks was lower on the first day.

In general, some 400-450 trucks of Indian goods enter the country through the port daily.

