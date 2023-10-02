Transactions through Bhomra port suspended on Gandhi's birthday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 03:24 pm

Related News

Transactions through Bhomra port suspended on Gandhi's birthday

Operations have been halted until Tuesday 3 October

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 03:24 pm
File photo of Bhomra port. Photo: TBS
File photo of Bhomra port. Photo: TBS

Import-export operations at Bhomra land port in Satkhira have been suspended for the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations on the birthday of the father of the Indian nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. 

Normal operations of the port were halted from Monday (2 October) morning and will resume on Tuesday (3 October), said Bhomra C&F Agents Association.

General Secretary of Bhomra Landport C&F Agents Association Maqsood Alam Khan said that Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on 2 October has been declared as a national holiday in India.

That's why Ghojadanga in India, the port opposite to Bhomra, has a public office holiday as well.

As a result, although the Bhomra land port is open, all import-export activities are halted.
 

Top News

Bhomra / Port / cargo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

1h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

1h | Food
Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

7h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Apology to a life forgotten to live

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

1h | TBS Economy
How much time do you spend on mobile apps?

How much time do you spend on mobile apps?

4h | Tech Talk
Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

18h | TBS SPORTS
Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

20h | Tech Talk