Transactions through Bhomra port suspended on Gandhi's birthday

Import-export operations at Bhomra land port in Satkhira have been suspended for the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations on the birthday of the father of the Indian nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

Normal operations of the port were halted from Monday (2 October) morning and will resume on Tuesday (3 October), said Bhomra C&F Agents Association.

General Secretary of Bhomra Landport C&F Agents Association Maqsood Alam Khan said that Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on 2 October has been declared as a national holiday in India.

That's why Ghojadanga in India, the port opposite to Bhomra, has a public office holiday as well.

As a result, although the Bhomra land port is open, all import-export activities are halted.

