Bangladesh-India bus service starts through Bhomra port

Bus service from Bangladesh to India through the Bhomra land port started on Tuesday (1 August).

The bus service was inaugurated at a private transport counter at Bhomra port, reports media.

Abdus Sattar, general manager of Green Line Paribahan, represented Bangladesh at the inauguration ceremony, whereas, Sanjay Majumdar, owner of Kolkata Green Line Paribahan, represented India.

"Satkhira to Kolkata bus service has been started on an experimental basis. A small number of passengers went to India on the first day," said Mamun, deputy director of Green Line Paribahan.

"The bus service will start running in full swing after one month," he added.

Bhomra land port, located just 75km away from Kolkata, is the nearest and less crowded immigration point in Bangladesh, making it the shortest route for travel between Dhaka and Kolkata.