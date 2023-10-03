Imports thru Bhomra land port decline in first two months of FY24

Economy

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Imports thru Bhomra land port decline in first two months of FY24

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 10:17 pm
Imports thru Bhomra land port decline in first two months of FY24

Imports through the Bhomra land port in Satkhira have declined by more than 33,000 tonnes in the first two months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Importers say volatile exchange rates of the dollar in the country and high commodity prices in India have affected imports through the land port during the timeframe.

Despite the sharp decline in import volume, the import expenses during the time have increased by 1.5 times than the same period of the previous fiscal year, they said.

According to the revenue department of the land port, in July-August of the 2023-24FY, around 4.96 lakh tonnes of different products were imported through the port. The price of the imported products during the time was around Tk1,341 crore.

At the same time of the 2022-23FY, around 5.30 lakh tonnes of products worth more than Tk858 crore were imported through the port.

Among the products imported through the Bhomra land port are wheat, maize, rice, onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, dry mustard, husk, stones and fruits.

Kazi Naushad Dilwar Raju, president of the C&F Agent Association of Bhomra land port, said if the situation persists, decreased imports would lead to higher prices and market instability in the country.

 

Top News

Bhomra land port / Import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

9h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

9h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

15h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

1h | TBS Economy
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

5h | TBS Economy
The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

5h | TBS World