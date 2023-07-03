60 tonnes of Indian green chillies arrive at Bhomra port on Monday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 05:24 pm

Related News

60 tonnes of Indian green chillies arrive at Bhomra port on Monday

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 05:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian green chillies are being imported for the second consecutive day through the Bhomra land port in Satkhira.

Bhomra C&F Association General Secretary Maqsood Khan said, about 60 tonnes of green chillies entered the country in six trucks as of 4pm Monday (3 July)

Bhomra Customs Deputy Commissioner Neyamul Hasan said 70 tonnes of Indian green chillies were imported in seven trucks on Sunday.

"The import and export activities are ongoing at the port and the exact number of trucks arriving today will be determined by the end of the day," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, green chilli imports started after Eid-ul-Adha holidays with 104 tonnes of green chillies arriving in Bangladesh from India through Bhomra and Benapole land ports, which is expected to increase the supply and reduce prices soon.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the government gave permission to import 36,830 tonnes of green chilli.

On Saturday, the prices of green chillies soared to a record-high of Tk800-1,000 per kg in the kitchen markets of Brahmanbaria, Bagerhat and Sylhet due to a sharp decline in supply of the essential commodity during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Raising concern about the abnormal price rise and scarcity of green chillies in the market, many customers complained about a syndicate of traders and lack of market monitoring.

Top News

green chilli / Bhomra land port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

5h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

5h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

59m | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

1h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

23h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh