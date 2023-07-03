60 tonnes of Indian green chillies arrive at Bhomra port on Monday

Indian green chillies are being imported for the second consecutive day through the Bhomra land port in Satkhira.

Bhomra C&F Association General Secretary Maqsood Khan said, about 60 tonnes of green chillies entered the country in six trucks as of 4pm Monday (3 July)

Bhomra Customs Deputy Commissioner Neyamul Hasan said 70 tonnes of Indian green chillies were imported in seven trucks on Sunday.

"The import and export activities are ongoing at the port and the exact number of trucks arriving today will be determined by the end of the day," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, green chilli imports started after Eid-ul-Adha holidays with 104 tonnes of green chillies arriving in Bangladesh from India through Bhomra and Benapole land ports, which is expected to increase the supply and reduce prices soon.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the government gave permission to import 36,830 tonnes of green chilli.

On Saturday, the prices of green chillies soared to a record-high of Tk800-1,000 per kg in the kitchen markets of Brahmanbaria, Bagerhat and Sylhet due to a sharp decline in supply of the essential commodity during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Raising concern about the abnormal price rise and scarcity of green chillies in the market, many customers complained about a syndicate of traders and lack of market monitoring.