Six trucks of Indian green chillies arrive at Bhomra port amid surging prices

Bazaar

TBS Report
02 July, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 05:07 pm

Import of green chillies from India started on Sunday (2 July) with six trucks of the commodity entering the country through the Bhomra land port in Satkhira.

Bhomra Land C&F Agents Association General Secretary Maqsood Alam Khan said import and export activities have resumed at Bhomra Land Port after the five-day holiday of Eid-ul-Adha. 

"Six Indian trucks loaded with green chillies arrived in the country, each containing eight to 12 tonnes of green chillies. Some of these green chillies will be sold in the local market. The rest will go to the capital," Maqsood Alam Khan said. 

Bhomra Customs Deputy Commissioner Niamul Hasan said, "There are possibilities of three more trucks arriving today. This will reduce the price of chillies in the domestic market to some extent."

Meanwhile, green chillies were sold at Tk500-800 per kg in the local market on Sunday.

green chilli / Bhomra land port

