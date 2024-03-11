JU graduates ordered to vacate halls by 17 April

Education

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:57 am

Related News

JU graduates ordered to vacate halls by 17 April

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:57 am
JU graduates ordered to vacate halls by 17 April

The Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have issued a directive to its graduate students, mandating their departure from university dormitories by 17 April. Non-compliance with this directive will lead to the permanent cancellation of their certificates.

The decision was reached during a syndicate meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam on Sunday (10 March).

University Registrar Abu Hasan confirmed the matter to The Business Standard and said students who have completed their academic tenure must vacate their respective halls by the specified date. Failure to comply will result in the permanent cancellation of their certificate.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additionally, the university authorities have decided to pursue legal action, in accordance with state law, against any individuals who remain in the halls beyond the stipulated deadline.

The directive follows a series of measures taken by the university administration in response to a rape incident that occurred on campus on 3 February. A five-point resolution was adopted during a special syndicate meeting the following day on 4 February, instructing students whose academic tenure had expired to vacate the halls within seven days.

Meanwhile, both faculty and students have continued their protest claiming a perceived lack of action from the administration in enforcing the decisions made.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Jahangirnagar University / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

15h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

20h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

13h | Videos
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

15h | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

15h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

16h | Videos