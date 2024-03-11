JU graduates ordered to vacate halls by 17 April

The Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have issued a directive to its graduate students, mandating their departure from university dormitories by 17 April. Non-compliance with this directive will lead to the permanent cancellation of their certificates.

The decision was reached during a syndicate meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam on Sunday (10 March).

University Registrar Abu Hasan confirmed the matter to The Business Standard and said students who have completed their academic tenure must vacate their respective halls by the specified date. Failure to comply will result in the permanent cancellation of their certificate.

Additionally, the university authorities have decided to pursue legal action, in accordance with state law, against any individuals who remain in the halls beyond the stipulated deadline.

The directive follows a series of measures taken by the university administration in response to a rape incident that occurred on campus on 3 February. A five-point resolution was adopted during a special syndicate meeting the following day on 4 February, instructing students whose academic tenure had expired to vacate the halls within seven days.

Meanwhile, both faculty and students have continued their protest claiming a perceived lack of action from the administration in enforcing the decisions made.