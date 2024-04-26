Dhaka, Bangkok to work together on Rohingya issue: Hasan

Bangladesh and Thailand have expressed their keenness to work together on the Rohingya issue, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (26 April).

"Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Thai Prime Minister Shretha Thavisin have expressed their interest in working together to solve the Rohingya crisis," he said in a media briefing after emerging from the bilateral meeting between Bangladesh and Thai premiers.

The bilateral meeting between Sheikh Hasina and Shretha Thavisin was held at the Government House, Thai Premier's office, as the Bangladesh premier is in Bangkok on a six-day official visit.

"To solve this problem (Rohingya crisis), the two Prime Ministers expressed their keenness to work together," as both the countries have been facing difficulties due to the forcibly displaced Myanmar national, Rohingya people, he added.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given shelter to 1.3 million Rohingyas in Bangladesh, the foreign minister said that huge number of displaced Rohingyas has also taken shelter in Thailand.

"They (Thailand) are also burdened with people (Rohingyas) fleeing (forcibly displaced) from Myanmar," he added.

Regarding the bilateral meeting of the two premiers, Hasan highlighted it as a fruitful one which was held in a very sincere atmosphere.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also in her luncheon address mentioned this official visit as a "milestone" in bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Thailand.

"It has ushered in a new era of fruitful partnership between our two countries," she said, adding, "We need to sustain the renewed momentum in our relationship for the mutual benefit of our people and countries in the days ahead."

Hasan said that Thai Premier Thavisin also expressed his interest in strengthening the existing excellent relationship with Bangladesh.

"Both of them (premiers) is keen to making this relationship more multi-dimensional and wide-ranging," he added.

Bangladesh and Thailand today struck five bilateral documents for visa exemption, cooperation on energy, tourism and custom matters, and negotiation of free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

The documents -- an agreement, three memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a Letter of Intent (LOI) - were inked in presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The documents are agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Official Passports; MoU on Energy Cooperation; MoU on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters; MoU on Cooperation in the field of tourism; and LOI to commence negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the year 2024.

Two MoUs on energy cooperation and tourism cooperation was signed by Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud from the Bangladesh side, while agreement on Visa Exemption by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, LOI by State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu and and MoU on by National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem.

On her arrival at the Government House, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was accorded a warm welcome at the front lawn of Thai Kooh Fah Building there as red carpet was rolled out.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour given by a smartly turned out contingent of the Thai armed forces.

Srettha Thavisin introduced his cabinet members to Sheikh Hasina before she signed the guest book of the Government House.

Sheikh Hasina also joined an official luncheon before leaving the Government House.

Before joining the luncheon, Sheikh Hasina visited a Thai handicrafts exhibition at the Government House. She was accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and Bangabandhu's grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq.

On 24 April, the Bangladesh premier arrived here on a six-day official visit at the invitation of her Thai counterpart.

The Prime Minister is expected to return home on 29 April.