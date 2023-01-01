Development that did not happen in 30 years, we did in 2 years: Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 10:02 pm

Development that did not happen in 30 years, we did in 2 years: Mayor Taposh

The mayor said that the prime minister listens to the cries of the poor and takes them to heart

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 10:02 pm
Development that did not happen in 30 years, we did in 2 years: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said that the development that was not done in the last 30 years, Dhaka South has done in the last two years and it is now a self-sufficient organisation.

"We have already started working on the implementation of 'Smart Dhaka' as the capital of 'Smart Bangladesh' as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision. We will make Dhaka liveable and smart," said the mayor at a winter clothes distribution ceremony in the capital's Malibagh on Sunday.

More than 600 people in ward-12 of Dhaka South were given winter clothes at a programme organised at Abudharr Ghifari College ground in Malibagh.

Addressing the residents of the ward, Mayor Taposh said, "Under the supervision of the councillors, we have been working for the people. Inform the councillor where development is necessary. I will take necessary development activities accordingly. Today, on the first day of the year, we have come to you. We will be by your side throughout the year."

Referring to the winter clothes as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's gift, the mayor said that the prime minister listens to the cries of the poor and takes them to heart. She works for people from all walks of life. She keeps track of everyone.

Rashed Khan Menon, Member of Parliament of Dhaka-8 Constituency, Mamun Rashid Shubhra, Councillor of Ward-12, and Woman Councillor Farhana Islam Dolly spoke on the occasion, among others.

Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh

