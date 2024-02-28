221 Dhaka South primary schools to get new buildings: Mayor Taposh

The Dhaka South City Corporation will construct new buildings at 221 government-run primary schools under its jurisdiction over the next 2-3 years, Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (28 February).

"Four- to five-storey buildings will be constructed at the schools on a priority basis," he said after laying the foundation stone for a six-storey building at the Dhanmondi-1 Government Primary School under the government primary school establishment and infrastructure development project in Dhaka city and Purbachal areas.

Also speaking on the occasion, actor-turned-lawmaker of Dhaka-10 Ferdous Ahmed said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over new books to the students on the first day of the year. There is no such precedent anywhere else in the world."

He said the new building at the Dhanmondi school will help in developing smart students.

Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahmed said, "We have taken the initiative to make the schools more aesthetic by including all the facilities that an ideal school should have.

"We have already laid the foundation stones of about 30 schools together with the north and south city corporations. Today, foundation stones for four schools will be laid. Our target is to complete the construction of 10 schools by June 2023. Through this, the shortage of classrooms for the students will be removed."

He also said last year a total of 34,574 assistant teachers were appointed across the country, which is the highest since the birth of the country.

"By next June, we will hire 10,000 more teachers within the month. We hope to achieve the target of reaching a 1:30 teacher-student ratio by 2024, to implement the SDGs," he added.

Farid Ahmed also said the new school buildings will be constructed with the help of the local Government Engineering Department.

Later, the mayor of Dhaka South laid the foundation stones of Nobab Katra Government Primary School in Bangshal, Dilkusha Government Primary School in Motijheel and Khokon Government Primary School in Shyampur.