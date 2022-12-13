No bus counter in Dhaka except terminals from 1 April: Taposh

Transport

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 02:53 pm

Related News

No bus counter in Dhaka except terminals from 1 April: Taposh

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 02:53 pm
Long-route buses remain parked inside the Sayedabad Intercity Bus terminal in the capital during the nationwide shut-down amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Long-route buses remain parked inside the Sayedabad Intercity Bus terminal in the capital during the nationwide shut-down amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday said no bus counter will be allowed inside Dhaka except terminals from 1 April.

The mayor said this Tuesday (13 December) after the 25th Bus Route Rationalisation Committee meeting at Buriganga Hall in the Capital's Nagar Bhaban.

He also said Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will ply in two new routes, 24th and 25th, from 31 January and 1 April 2023 respectively. 

The two new routes are Ghatarchar to Abdullapur via Mirpur-10 and Kalshi and Ghatarchar to Abdullapur via Mohakhali, Taposh said.

Moreover, the 23rd route of Nagar Paribahan will be introduced on 31 January with 100 new buses. The route is from Ghatarchar to Kachpur via Mohammadpur, Shyamoli and Dainik Bangla.

Stoppages on Route no. 23 include — Ghatarchar, Washpur, Basila, Mohammadpur, Japan Garden City, Shyamoli, College Gate, Asad Gate, Kalabagan, Science Lab, Shahbagh, Matshya Bhaban, Press Club, Gulistan, Dainik Bangla, Rajarbag,  Kamalapur, Dhalpur, Jatrabari, Shanir Akhra, Rayerbagh, Matuail, Signboard and Chittagong Road.

Stoppages on Route no. 24 include — Ghatarchar, Basila, Mohammadpur Bus Stand,  Sishumela, Agargaon,  Mirpur 10,  Kalshi flyover,  Airport,  Jashimuddin Road and Abdullahpur.

Stoppages on Route no. 25 include — Ghatarchar, Basila, Mohammadpur Bus Stand, Asad Gate,  Manik Mia Avenue, Khaar Bari,  Bijay Sarani,  Jahangir Gate,  Shahin School,  Mohakhali,  Kakli, Banani flyover,  Regency,  Airport,  Jashimuddin Road and Abdullahpur.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh / Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh / Dhaka Nagar Paribahan / Bus terminal / Inter-Dist Bus Terminal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

4h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

5h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

4h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

17h | TBS SPORTS
Deepika as Lady Singham

Deepika as Lady Singham

18h | TBS Entertainment
Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis