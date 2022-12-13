No bus counter in Dhaka except terminals from 1 April: Taposh

Long-route buses remain parked inside the Sayedabad Intercity Bus terminal in the capital during the nationwide shut-down amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday said no bus counter will be allowed inside Dhaka except terminals from 1 April.

The mayor said this Tuesday (13 December) after the 25th Bus Route Rationalisation Committee meeting at Buriganga Hall in the Capital's Nagar Bhaban.

He also said Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will ply in two new routes, 24th and 25th, from 31 January and 1 April 2023 respectively.

The two new routes are Ghatarchar to Abdullapur via Mirpur-10 and Kalshi and Ghatarchar to Abdullapur via Mohakhali, Taposh said.

Moreover, the 23rd route of Nagar Paribahan will be introduced on 31 January with 100 new buses. The route is from Ghatarchar to Kachpur via Mohammadpur, Shyamoli and Dainik Bangla.

Stoppages on Route no. 23 include — Ghatarchar, Washpur, Basila, Mohammadpur, Japan Garden City, Shyamoli, College Gate, Asad Gate, Kalabagan, Science Lab, Shahbagh, Matshya Bhaban, Press Club, Gulistan, Dainik Bangla, Rajarbag, Kamalapur, Dhalpur, Jatrabari, Shanir Akhra, Rayerbagh, Matuail, Signboard and Chittagong Road.

Stoppages on Route no. 24 include — Ghatarchar, Basila, Mohammadpur Bus Stand, Sishumela, Agargaon, Mirpur 10, Kalshi flyover, Airport, Jashimuddin Road and Abdullahpur.

Stoppages on Route no. 25 include — Ghatarchar, Basila, Mohammadpur Bus Stand, Asad Gate, Manik Mia Avenue, Khaar Bari, Bijay Sarani, Jahangir Gate, Shahin School, Mohakhali, Kakli, Banani flyover, Regency, Airport, Jashimuddin Road and Abdullahpur.

