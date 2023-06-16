'I want to make Dhaka South a smart, self-reliant city corporation'

From his previous stints as a lawmaker, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh transitioned into an executive role as the mayor of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in 2020 amid the pandemic.

In an interview with The Business Standard's Md Jahidul Islam, he discussed the implementation of his election manifesto, the progress made thus far, the challenges he has faced, and outlined his future plans for the city corporation.

Is it possible to transform the Dhaka South City Corporation into a fully self-sustaining organisation?

I assumed the role of the mayor of the Dhaka South City Corporation in 2020 amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, there were uncertainties surrounding the organisation's ability to become self-sustaining. However, after three years of dedicated efforts, I am pleased to say that we have made significant progress towards that goal.

In fact, we are now on the brink of achieving self-sustainability. With the momentum we have gained, I am confident that we will successfully complete the remaining tasks and fulfil our objectives. We are confident now.

In the first year, our revenue saw a remarkable increase from Tk512 crore to Tk703 crore. This positive trend continued as we achieved an even higher revenue of Tk879 crore last year. As we approach the end of this financial year, our tax collection has already surpassed Tk900 crore. Our aim is to further elevate it to Tk950 crore or even Tk1,000 crore.

We have achieved this substantial revenue growth without implementing any tax hikes for the past three years. Honouring the commitment made in my election manifesto, we have successfully doubled our revenue collection without burdening the taxpayers with additional taxes.

To what extent do you think you have been able to make Dhaka South corruption-free?

We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption within the DSCC. Whenever we receive any indication of corrupt practices, swift action is taken. Our stringent approach in this regard has fostered a work environment where everyone is motivated to perform their duties with integrity.

I am confident in asserting that Dhaka South stands as the only corruption-free organisation or institution among all government entities, semi-government bodies, and state-owned corporations in Bangladesh.

No one dares to think about getting services here through bribery. Our people recognise that accessing services is their fundamental right, and both service recipients and providers have embraced a mindset free from corruption.

Many employees of Dhaka South were not getting promotions for a long time. What actions are you taking regarding this issue?

We are actively addressing long-standing issues, particularly focusing on administrative reforms. One crucial aspect we are tackling is the lack of promotions. It is disheartening for employees to go many years without any promotion.

We are forming selection committees on a regular basis. Consequently, job promotion has been regularised. We are dismissing those who are corrupt and appointing new ones.

We are appreciating those who are doing good work and giving them opportunities to work. They are working with more enthusiasm. As a result, the citizens in our city corporation are now getting benefits.

What are your plans for transforming Dhaka South into a smart city?

In the master plan for the Dhaka South City Corporation, we have incorporated various elements of a smart city. One of our key initiatives is to establish an Eco Smart City in Fakirkhali. As part of our traffic management strategy, we intend to introduce AI-based management systems for traffic signals.

Furthermore, we envision a gradual transformation of all the facilities and services provided to our citizens into smart solutions.

What is your plan to solve traffic congestion and parking problems?

A city is considered a smart city when its public transport system is well-developed and efficient. However, in our country, the current state of the public transport system is chaotic and requires significant improvements.

Since assuming the role of mayor, I have actively engaged in numerous meetings with the mayor of the Dhaka North City Corporation and other stakeholders to address the issue of bus route rationalisation. Our objective has been to align our efforts with the plans initiated by the late Mayor Anisul Huq. In these meetings, we have successfully launched three routes.

During our recent meetings, we reached a decision to further expand our efforts by introducing five additional routes. Once these routes are operational, we will be able to launch our cluster (green) service.

We have undertaken significant measures to establish an inter-district bus terminal at a remote location in Dhaka. Additionally, construction has commenced for another inter-district bus terminal in Kanchpur.

We are making substantial progress, and we anticipate completing the construction of the Kanchpur terminal by December. By January, we aim to ensure that all district buses from Chattogram and Sylhet divisions exclusively operate from the Kanchpur terminal, with no further entry into Dhaka.

Recognising that a significant portion of the population relies on walking as a mode of transportation, we are actively renovating and widening the walkways. Our goal is to provide smoother and more accessible walking paths to cater to the needs of approximately 40% of pedestrians who rely on this mode of travel.

Furthermore, we have plans to automate traffic signalling management throughout the city. Additionally, we will centralise the control of VIP movements to ensure efficient and well-coordinated transportation for important individuals.

What is your plan to recover the footpaths from occupiers?

The city corporation has been conducting regular raids in an effort to reclaim footpath spaces that have been occupied unlawfully. However, it has been observed that these spaces are being reoccupied soon after the raids, turning this issue into a persistent and deeply-rooted crisis. Resolving this problem will require a considerable amount of time and effort.

In the past, walking in areas such as Gulistan was nearly impossible due to the presence of hawkers. Thanks to our consistent raids, the situation has improved, and now pedestrians can at least walk on the designated walkways.

We have engaged in dialogues with the hawkers, as well as the organisations representing them, in order to find mutually beneficial solutions. This process is ongoing and requires sustained collaboration.

To address the issue, we are designating specific green areas for hawkers. Once these green spaces are fully prepared and operational, the allure of occupying the red-marked areas will diminish. As a result, we may be able to leave the areas marked in red completely unoccupied.

Dengue outbreak is at its peak in Dhaka this season too. Are you taking any new steps to control the outbreak?

In the past, the mosquito control programme used to be seasonal, but we have now expanded it to operate year-round. In each of our wards, we have dedicated teams of seven individuals who spray larvicide in the morning and six individuals who conduct fogging in the afternoon, under the supervision of a team leader. This means that a total of 14 individuals are actively engaged in mosquito control efforts in each ward, from morning until evening.

Previously, there were challenges related to the availability of an adequate supply of pesticides. However, we have taken proactive steps to address this issue by procuring the necessary amount of pesticides in advance for the entire year. Furthermore, we have implemented a rigorous quality control process that involves three stages to ensure the effectiveness of the pesticides we use.

The global incidence of dengue outbreaks has been on the rise. However, we have been successful in keeping the situation under control through the implementation of proper measures and strategies.

Now we are more capable, we have more power and we are ready to control dengue. We also require more research on the changing characteristics of the Aedes mosquito. We have significantly enhanced our capacity and resources, and we are fully prepared to combat the spread of dengue. Nevertheless, it is crucial to continue conducting further research on the evolving characteristics of the Aedes mosquito.

What do you think about the risk of fire in hazardous buildings?

The successive fire incidents that occurred during the last dry season have raised significant concerns and prompted us to take immediate action. In response, we have implemented both administrative and organisational measures to establish a long-term solution to mitigate such incidents.

To address the issue comprehensively, we have established a standing committee in accordance with our laws. This committee will play a vital role in overseeing and coordinating disaster response activities across Dhaka city. In parallel, we are in the process of formulating a guideline that will serve as a framework for effective disaster management.

Furthermore, we have already established a central service centre that will serve as a hub for all relevant authorities, organisations, and fire services. This central service centre will ensure seamless coordination and communication among the stakeholders involved in emergency response efforts.

We have already set up our central service centre. All authorities concerned, organisations and fire services will be linked to it.

What are the steps taken by your city corporation to preserve the green areas and water reservoirs?

We have undertaken a significant initiative to re-excavate the Adi Buriganga River, spanning approximately seven kilometres from Kalunagar to the main river. Along the 14-kilometre stretch on both sides of the river, our plan is to create an aesthetically pleasing environment by planting trees.

In addition to the tree plantation, we will develop walkways, cycling paths, and public spaces to provide opportunities for people to enjoy the surroundings. To further enhance the experience, we are designing a 30-kilometre roundway that includes the Jirani and Manda canals, allowing people to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the area.

Our focus is on planting indigenous trees, as we are committed to revitalising the green areas of Dhaka. Several ongoing projects are dedicated to conserving our water bodies, and we are actively engaged in extensive activities to preserve our canals, particularly in Old Dhaka.

Can you elaborate on the decision to fell trees on the road dividers of Dhanmondi?

After considering the advice from urban planners and observing instances where trees have caused damage and even casualties during calamities, we have decided against planting big trees in road dividers in the future. Instead, we will focus on planting small trees that are easier to maintain and will still contribute to the aesthetic appeal of the area. However, along the walkways, we will continue to plant big trees.

To address concerns regarding tree cutting, we have established a policy that requires planting at least three times the number of trees that are being cut.

There are claims that the city corporation does not listen to the activists, but these claims are not based on facts. I maintain a personal rapport with those involved in movements against tree cutting. We are engaged in ongoing discussions on various issues.

What are your plans for the parks and playgrounds in Dhaka South?

We have been actively executing our projects in 18 parks, and in addition, we are planning to transform the surrounding areas along the canals into parks. Our objective is to create enchanting environments where people can walk and immerse themselves in the beauty of nature.

What are your thoughts on preserving the historical buildings of Dhaka?

We will designate specific areas around our historic buildings with distinctive red markings, creating an inviting space for both local and foreign tourists. However, we will strictly enforce regulations to ensure that hawkers are not permitted to occupy these designated areas.

Furthermore, we have already implemented a comprehensive zoning plan to effectively balance the preservation and development of our historical structures.

What kind of obstacles have you faced since taking the reins as mayor of Dhaka South?

The lack of coordination among various organisations operating in Dhaka has presented significant challenges for us. Specifically, when road excavation works commence without proper coordination, particularly during the monsoon season, it results in unbearable hardships for the public. Regrettably, finding a solution to alleviate this suffering has become increasingly difficult.

What are the issues that you want to focus on during the remainder of your term?

Our primary focus will be on improving the drainage system in Dhaka. We are committed to implementing projects that revitalise our canals, with special emphasis on the Adi Buriganga re-excavation. These initiatives will be emphasised as we strive to transform Dhaka into a truly beautiful city. Additionally, ensuring a disciplined public transportation system through the Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will also be given high priority.