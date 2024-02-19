Mayor Taposh vows zero tolerance for illegal land grabbing

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh speaks at the key handover ceremony of shops among the recipients of allotment letters at Motijheel Middle Circular Road kitchen market on Monday, 19 February. Photo: TBS

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has vowed that no one may unlawfully seize even the slightest portion of the city corporation's land.

He issued the warning today during the key handover ceremony of shops among the recipients of allotment letters at Motijheel Middle Circular Road kitchen market.

"The allocation of these shops dates back to Mayor Mohammad Hanif's administration in 1997. However, rightful recipients have long been unable to access them. For over twenty years, many illegal occupiers have been benefiting from these facilities," the mayor said, pledging a firm stance against such occupiers.

"While I hold office, there will be zero tolerance for any encroachment on our city corporation's land. In alignment with this commitment, legitimate allottees are receiving the shops today," he said.

Photo: TBS

Some 57 allottees were handed over the shop keys at the ceremony today (19 February).

Mayor Taposh expressed confidence in overcoming any challenges to ensure that the shops are handed over to their rightful allottees.

He said, "They are our stakeholders, entitled to their rights. InshaAllah, nothing can hinder us from fulfilling their dues."

Dhaka South City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Md Mizanur Rahman and Ward 10 Councilor Maruf Ahmed Mansur also spoke at the event, chaired by DSCC Chief Revenue Officer Ariful Haque.