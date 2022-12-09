AL men will be on guard preventing anyone from occupying streets: Taposh

Politics

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 09:00 pm

AL men will be on guard preventing anyone from occupying streets: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh on Friday said that Awami League men will be on guard in the capital so that no one can take to the streets.
 
"Leaders and activists of Awami League will be on streets from today and return to home only after Sheikh Hasina is elected in the next election," the mayor said while addressing the Awami League rally at Mahanagar Natya Manch in the capital Friday (9 December).
 
Awami League held the rally to protest "BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, militancy, anarchy, dirty politics and continued anti-state conspiracy." 
 
The rally was presided over by Abu Ahmed Mannafi, President of Awami League Dhaka Metropolitan South unit.
 

