GD filed after organisers threatened over Mangal Shobhajatra

Crime

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 01:59 pm

Related News

GD filed after organisers threatened over Mangal Shobhajatra

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 01:59 pm
Display of colour, art, and tradition. Photo: Mahat Hasan
Display of colour, art, and tradition. Photo: Mahat Hasan

A general diary (GD) was filed last night after the organisers of Mangal Shobhajatra received a letter threatening to carry out an attack on the event during the upcoming Pahela Baishakh.

Event organiser Abtahi Rahman Utshab filed the GD with Shahbagh Police Station late Tuesday (11 April), Bayzidur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone, told The Business Standard.

He said police high-ups have been informed about the threat and an investigation is underway.

According to the police, organisers found a threat note saying there would be an attack at any time on the Mangal Shobhajatra on the day of Pahela Baishakh.

Mangal Shobhajatra is a mass procession that takes place at dawn on the first day of the Bangla new year. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education in a notice directed educational institutions across the country to give due importance to Pohela Boishakh celebrations and include Msngsl Shobhajatra in them.

The directorate said educational institutions must celebrate the Bangla New Year in a festive atmosphere under their own management on Friday (14 April). Student participation has also been made mandatory in Mangal Shobhajatra.

Bangladesh / Top News

GD / Mangal Shobhajatra / Pahela Baishakh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

3h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

14h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

2h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

16h | TBS Stories
Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format