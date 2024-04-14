Quader greets countrymen on Pahela Baishakh

Related News

File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: BSS
File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: BSS

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today greeted the people on the occasion of Pahela  Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New  Year 1431.

"The people have to stand against sectarianism, conspiracy and the politics of terrorism," said Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, in a video message on the new year. 

Pahela Baishakh, a real festival of the Bengali people, has arrived again, he said, adding: "A new chapter will begin and people will celebrate every moment with their dreams."

"We will march toward the horizon of glorious achievement under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina overcoming all the challenges …and it  is our expectation", he said in his message.

Terming the ruling AL as the party of mass people, the AL general secretary said, "We pledge for continuous positive advancement of our party aiming to fulfil the dream of the mass people of the country as a more disciplined, well-organised, modern  and smart political party".  

 "The unstoppable progress of development and prosperity of the AL would be kept constant under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

"We will keep more robust and speedy the progress of our beloved organisation –Bangladesh Awami League - continuously in a positive way of development and prosperity, taking lessons from the mistakes of the past," Quader added.

The Awami League is firm to encourage non-communal spirit in the arena of politics through upholding the spirit of the liberation war. "We never support communalism, conspiracy and the politics of terror," he said.

"We call upon all the democratic and progressive forces to contribute with due responsibility with an objective to institutionalise democracy", said the AL leader.

Obaidul Quader / Pahela Baishakh

