Let Bengali New Year begin with new possibilities and hopes: Saber 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 09:09 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Let the Bengali New Year begin with colourful dreams of new possibilities and hope,  Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (14 April).

"The new future should be accepted anew.  Past mistakes should be left behind and move towards a better future.  We all need to work together for a better future," the minister made these remarks in a congratulatory speech at a function organised on the occasion of Ekushey Television's 25th anniversary at Karwan Bazar in the capital.

Saber Chowdhury said an organisation gains popularity in return for the labour of many, the talent of many and the sacrifice of many.  

"Facing many setbacks, overcoming many ups and downs, Ekushey Television has gained popularity."

The minister called on Ekushey Television to work on increasing public awareness on environmental protection of the country.  He wished and congratulated everyone associated with Ekushey Television.

Minister of Liberation War A.K.M.  Mozammel Haque, Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak;  Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Samanta Lal Sen, Minister of State for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, Member of Parliament for Reserved Seats Aroma Dutta and Chief Executive Officer of Ekushey Television Pijush Bandyopadhyay among others spoke in the occasion.

 

