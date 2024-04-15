Expatriate Bangladeshis urged to represent cultural heritage of Bangladesh abroad

Bangladesh Ambassador in Lisbon Rezina Ahmed has urged the expatriate Bangladeshi community members to represent the country's cultural heritage abroad.

While celebrating Pahela Baisakh, the ambassador called upon the members of the Bangladesh community to carry the spirit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Rabindranth, Nazrul, Lalon, and, more importantly, a good image of the country.

She said that Pahela Baishakh, or Bengali New Year, is one of the most colourful and significant cultural festivals celebrated with great enthusiasm and vibrant moods across the country and abroad.

It marks the first day of 'Baishakh', the first month of the Bengali Solar Calendar.

"On this day, Bangalees bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year. It is a day of our celebration regardless of class, gender or religion. Pahela Baishakh embodies the start of new things. This secular festival rejuvenates us with the light of new hope," said the envoy.

Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon celebrated "Pahela Baishakh" with great festivity and fervour. On this occasion, the chancery was decorated with beautifully drawn alpona (traditional graffiti), motifs, balloons, festoons, posters, and flowers representing the Bengali culture, which turned the embassy into a piece of Bangladesh.

About 200 Bangladeshi expatriates, diplomats from different Missions, dignitaries from host countries, representatives from the local government, foreign students, media activists, journalists and guests attended the programme, according to the embassy.

All the mission members, expatriate Bangladeshis, participated in the celebration of Pahela boishakh in traditional, colorful attire.

The programme of the day began with the traditional Mangal Shovajatra (New Year Peace Rally) in which both expatriate Bangladesh community and foreign dignitaries took part with enthusiasm.

All the participants in the rally expressed their determination to make a peaceful and prosperous world free from wars and violence.

Later, ambassadors and foreign dignitaries were invited on the stage to address the audience, saying 'Shuvo Noboborsho' in Bangla and in their own language.

The audience witnessed a colourful cultural show staged by expatriate Bangladeshi artists.

The expatriate artists performed dances, and singers sang a few songs.

The audience was enthralled by the dance performances and song renditions. Apart from that, many expatriates set up stalls displaying traditional Bangladeshi cloths, handicrafts, Jamdhani and Monipuri Sarees and a wide range of traditional Bangladeshi foods, including Panta Ilish.

Foreign guests and Bangladeshi expatriates expressed their happiness for organising such a colourful festival and enjoyed a day full of dance, music and food.