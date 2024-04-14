DMP ensures tight security for peaceful Baishakh celebration

With tight security, Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year 1431, was celebrated in the capital with a festive mood and enthusiasm today.

Members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and other law enforcement agencies took necessary measures to ensure foolproof security for peaceful celebration of the Pahela Baishakh programmes.

Venues of Pahela Baishakh celebration particularly the main venue Ramna Park, Dhaka University, Suhrawardi Udyan and its surrounding areas, Rabindra Sarani and Hatirjheel were brought under stringent security arrangements by the DMP.

As part of the security measures, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman issued several directives to ensure.

On the occasion of the Baishakh, CCTV cameras, watch towers, archways were installed to search people with metal detectors.

"Members of the detective branch, SB, and other intelligence agencies were active inside and outside the venues in plain clothes," DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said.

He said the DMP also kept major roads of the capital under drone surveillance in a bid to minimise possible incidents of violence centring Pahela Baishakh, as children, youths, men, women and activists of the socio-cultural, voluntary and professional organisations wearing traditional dresses came out on the streets after sunrise to welcome the Bengali New Year.

The DMP Commissioner said that security personnel conducted security check-ups through their specialised equipment, while the dog squad conducted a sweep in the concerned areas.

Traditional "Mangal Shobhajatra" (procession) under the arrangement of the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University was brought out in the morning.

With the slogan "Amra To Timirbinashi", the Fine Arts Faculty celebrated Pahela Baishakh this year with a vow to remove darkness from society. The colourful Mangal Shobhajatra was brought out from the Fine Arts Faculty premises around 9:15am with the participation of a massive number of people wearing colourful clothes.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal inaugurated the procession while Social Welfare Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, Prime Minister's Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, DU teachers, students, cultural personalities and a cross section of people joined it.

In the morning, people started gathering on the Dhaka University campus to join the procession, as the government took various measures for ensuring tight security.

Marking the festival, people from all walks of life wore traditional Bengali dresses. Young women wore white sarees with red borders and adorn themselves with bangles, flowers and "tips" while men wore white pyjamas and panjabi or kurta.

Stringent security measures were taken on the Dhaka University campus, Ramna Park and surrounding areas marking the festival.