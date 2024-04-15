Pahela Baishakh celebrations set to make its mark with Guinness world record: Palak

Pahela Baishakh celebration is going beyond Bangladesh and is set to be recognised in the Guinness World Records, said State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak yesterday (14 April).

"Pahela Baishakh is a fundamental part of our culture and heritage. By drawing the world's longest alpona today, we can present our culture to the world more beautifully," he said during the Pahela Baishakh celebration organised by Banglalink yesterday in Kishoreganj's Mithamain upazila.

"More than 650 artists have worked tirelessly for several days to create this 14 km-long alpona, which used more than 12,000 litres of paint," he said.

Palak made the final touches to the 14km long alpona.

"The Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had said we need economic freedom to ensure our political liberation. Political and economic liberation will only be sustainable when we can successfully create a cultural revolution," he said.

Palak said Pahela Baishakh is a festival of joy transcending all religion, race, and community distinctions.

"There was a monopoly in the mobile phone sector in Bangladesh. A leader from BNP, then a minister in the government, owned the only mobile telephone company in Bangladesh, and no other licences were available. When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was first elected in 1998, she broke this monopoly and revolutionised the mobile phone industry in Bangladesh," he said.