Dhamaka CEO among 2 placed on remand

A Gazipur court has granted a two-day remand to two officials of the controversial e-commerce platform Dhamaka Shopping, including its chief executive officer (CEO) Sirazul Islam Rana.

Dhamaka's System Category Head Imtiaz Hasan Sabuj was also remanded while Vice-President Ibrahim Shwapan alias Mithun was sent to jail.

Gazipur Executive Magistrate Md Iqbal Hossain passed the order on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier on 23 September, a businessman filed a lawsuit against 11 Dhamaka officials including the chairman and director of the company with Tongi West Police Station on charges of fraudulence.

Following the case, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained those three officials conducting drives at various parts of the country.

RAB handed them over to Tongi Police Station on Wednesday.

Later, the court placed them on two-day remand after police sought seven days in remand for each producing them before the court on Thursday.