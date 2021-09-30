Dhamaka CEO among 2 placed on remand

Court

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 10:28 pm

Related News

Dhamaka CEO among 2 placed on remand

Gazipur Executive Magistrate Md Iqbal Hossain passed the order on Thursday afternoon

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 10:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Gazipur court has granted a two-day remand to two officials of the controversial e-commerce platform Dhamaka Shopping, including its chief executive officer (CEO) Sirazul Islam Rana.

Dhamaka's System Category Head Imtiaz Hasan Sabuj was also remanded while Vice-President Ibrahim Shwapan alias Mithun was sent to jail. 

Gazipur Executive Magistrate Md Iqbal Hossain passed the order on Thursday afternoon. 

Earlier on 23 September, a businessman filed a lawsuit against 11 Dhamaka officials including the chairman and director of the company with Tongi West Police Station on charges of fraudulence. 

Following the case, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained those three officials conducting drives at various parts of the country. 

RAB handed them over to Tongi Police Station on Wednesday. 

Later, the court placed them on two-day remand after police sought seven days in remand for each producing them before the court on Thursday.

Top News

Dhamaka Shopping / Remand

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel