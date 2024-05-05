Milton Samadder placed on fresh 4-day remand

File photo: The Detective Branch of DMP produced Milton Samadder before Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday (2 May). Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court today (5 May) placed Milton Samadder on a fresh four-day remand in a case filed over human trafficking charges.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akter passed the order after a team of detective branch officials produced him before the court on completion of three days of remand in another case filed over alleged death certificate forgery.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained Milton Samadder, chairman of charity organisation Child & Old Age Care, from Dhaka's Mirpur on 1 May.

After detaining him, the DB branch of DMP said they would interrogate Milton over several allegations of irregularities in his charity organisation.

Milton's detention comes following media reports alleging embezzlement of donations made to his organisation and irregularities centring the care home.

The reports accused Milton of selling organs in the name of medical treatment by picking up sick, helpless and innocent people from the streets under the guise of humanitarian work.

The reports also claimed that many of those who passed away in his old age home had cuts on their bodies, leading the nearby Baytus Salah Mosque to decline to perform the bathing ritual for the deceased.

However, Milton has denied all the allegations brought against him.

On 28 April, the National Human Rights Commission demanded a speedy investigation into the allegations levelled against Milton Samadder.

The constitutional body requested the police to investigate the complaint closely, take appropriate legal action and send a report to the commission at the earliest.

At the same time, the director general of the Department of Social Services has been asked to investigate the activities of such institutions and take necessary measures.

Founded by Milton, Child & Old Age Care is a charity organisation that provides shelter to the helpless, sick, homeless elderly and disabled children on the streets, according to the details stated on the organisation's website.

According to media reports, Milton has so far received three awards from the government for his humanitarian work.