Student shot in class: Sirajganj medical college lecturer remanded

A Sirajganj court on Monday granted a 5-day remand for Raihan Sharif, a lecturer of the Community Medicine department at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College and Hospital in Sirajganj in a case filed over the shooting of a student inside a classroom.

Judge Billal Hossain of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-1 in Sirajganj passed the order on Monday afternoon, said Md Zulhaj Uddin, OC of District Police Detective Police (DB).

He said that Abdullah Al Amin, the father of the injured Tamal, filed a case of attempted murder at the Sadar police station. Another case was filed under the Arms Act in the name of Dr Raihan Sharif as the SI Ibrahim Hossain of the Detective Police on Wednesday. The plaintiff and investigating officer SI Ibrahim Hossain applied to the court for a 7-day remand of teacher Raihan Sharif for further interrogation.

On March 6, Raihan Sharif was suspended for shooting Arafat Amin Tomal, 23, a third-year student, inside a classroom.

The incident, which has sparked widespread condemnation, led to the formation of a three-member investigation committee by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The committee visited the medical college to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In response to the grave incident, students of Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College and Hospital organised a protest on the Sirajganj-Bogura-4 lane highway, demanding the immediate dismissal and severe punishment of Raihan.