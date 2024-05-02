Milton Samadder placed on 3-day remand

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 04:41 pm

Milton Samadder placed on 3-day remand

Milton has been facing allegations of embezzlement of donations made to his organisation and irregularities centring the care home

The Detective Branch of DMP produced Milton Samadder before Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday (2 May). Photo: TBS
The Detective Branch of DMP produced Milton Samadder before Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday (2 May). Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court today (2 May) granted a three-day remand for Milton Samadder in a case filed over alleged death certificate forgery. 

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after the Detective Branch of DMP produced Milton before the court with a seven-day remand plea this afternoon, Mirpur Model Police Station's general recording officer sub-inspector Jalal Uddin told The Business Standard. 

The case was filed against Milton Samadder with the Mirpur model police station yesterday (1 May) over the forgery of physicians' signatures and death certificates.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained Milton Samadder, chairman of charity organisation Child & Old Age Care, from Dhaka's Mirpur last evening.

After detaining him, the DB branch of DMP said they would interrogate Milton over several allegations of irregularities in his charity organisation. 

Milton's detention comes following media reports alleging embezzlement of donations made to his organisation and irregularities centring the care home.

The reports accused Milton of selling organs in the name of medical treatment by picking up sick, helpless and innocent people from the streets under the guise of humanitarian work.

The reports also claimed that many of those who passed away in his old age home had cuts on their bodies, leading the nearby Baytus Salah Mosque to decline to perform the bathing ritual for the deceased. 

The DB chief said they would investigate the allegations.

However, Milton has denied all the allegations brought against him.

On 28 April, the National Human Rights Commission demanded a speedy investigation into the allegations levelled against Milton Samadder.

The constitutional body requested the police to investigate the complaint closely, take appropriate legal action and send a report to the commission at the earliest. 

At the same time, the director general of the Department of Social Services has been asked to investigate the activities of such institutions and take necessary measures.

Founded by Milton, Child & Old Age Care is a charity organisation that provides shelter to the helpless, sick, homeless elderly and disabled children on the streets, according to the details stated on the organisation's website.

According to media reports, Milton has so far received three awards from the government for his humanitarian work.

